Barack Obama Magnet School named "No Place for Hate School"

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Barack Obama Magnet School is named a No Place for Hate School.

They completed the anti-defamation league's diversity and inclusion anti-bullying program for the second year in a row.

Entergy is a 10-year sponsor of the program. 
 

