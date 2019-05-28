Barack Obama Magnet School named "No Place for Hate School"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Barack Obama Magnet School is named a No Place for Hate School.

They completed the anti-defamation league's diversity and inclusion anti-bullying program for the second year in a row.

Entergy is a 10-year sponsor of the program.

