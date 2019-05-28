Barack Obama Magnet School named "No Place for Hate School"
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Barack Obama Magnet School is named a No Place for Hate School.
They completed the anti-defamation league's diversity and inclusion anti-bullying program for the second year in a row.
Entergy is a 10-year sponsor of the program.
