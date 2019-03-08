Local News

Barbie turns 60, the brand unveils an anniversary career doll collection

The brand unveils a 60th-anniversary doll and 60th-anniversary career doll

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 11:57 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 12:44 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The most popular doll in America turns 60.

Barbie is the most popular fashion doll ever produced. It has been inspiring the world since 1959.

In honor of the special occasion, the brand is unveiling a 60th-anniversary doll and 60th-anniversary career doll collection.

The Barbie glamping experience was created in honor of the iconic 60th birthday.

It took 20 weeks to create the themed room. 

Barbie has had more than 200 careers including a journalist, astronaut, and robotics engineer.

