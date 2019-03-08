Barbie turns 60, the brand unveils an anniversary career doll collection Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The most popular doll in America turns 60.

Barbie is the most popular fashion doll ever produced. It has been inspiring the world since 1959.

In honor of the special occasion, the brand is unveiling a 60th-anniversary doll and 60th-anniversary career doll collection.

The Barbie glamping experience was created in honor of the iconic 60th birthday.

It took 20 weeks to create the themed room.

Barbie has had more than 200 careers including a journalist, astronaut, and robotics engineer.