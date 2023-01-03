JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors.

Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7.

Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back.

“We cannot thank our community, staff and regulars enough. You truly made Barrelhouse the vibrant, boisterous spot we hoped it would become when we opened our doors six years ago,” Barrelhouse officials stated on social media.

In October 2022, another Fondren restaurant, Babalu, closed its doors. Officials with Babalu blamed the Jackson water crisis for the closure.