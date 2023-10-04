GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A new police chief has been named for the City of Gluckstadt.

Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison said Barry Hale was named the new chief on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Hale previously served as the assistant police chief.

Hale was named the new chief after Wendell Watts, who was the city’s first police chief, announced his resignation.

Watts said he submitted his letter of resignation to the city, and his last day will be on Monday, October 9. He said it has been an honor to serve as the city’s first police chief.

While in Gluckstadt, Watts helped design and come up with the building for the city’s first police department.