PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing an RV from a storage facility in Pearl.

Christopher William Oldenburg (Courtesy: District Attorney John K. Bramlett)

Prosecutors said the owner of the 40-foot RV received a phone call from the storage facility it was kept at on June 6, 2022. The facility told her that whoever had removed her RV from the facility had damaged a fence and gate. She told the facility she hadn’t authorized anyone to remove her RV, so she reported it as stolen to Pearl police.

The heavily damaged RV was found abandoned in the parking lot of the Pearl Walmart store. The RV and storage facility suffered more than $25,000 in damages.

Officers later arrested Christopher William Oldenburg, 42, in connection to the theft. He was identified as the suspect through security footage.

Prosecutors said Oldenburg was convicted of motor vehicle theft and malicious mischief. Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff sentenced Oldenburg to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).