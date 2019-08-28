B&B Theatres to open at Northpark this fall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Northpark announced Wednesday the newest addition to the mall will be ready this fall.

According to the media release, Northpark, managed by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment in November of 2018. Poised for ongoing growth, Northpark continues to expand its tenant mix to include B&B Theatres, which operates 400 screens at 50 locations throughout the U.S., with the Ridgeland complex becoming the theater company’s second location in Mississippi.

“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce B&B Theatres to Ridgeland,” states Northpark General Manager, Kasey Dickson. “This is the next step of our journey after completing the first phase of redevelopment. B&B Theatres’ cutting-edge vision and contemporary design will complement The New Northpark perfectly, providing an entertainment experience that is unique to the area.”

B&B Theatres will introduce multiple amenities designed to enhance the movie-going experience. The addition of Marquee Bar, a full-service bar, will allow guests 21 and over to enjoy a beer, wine, or cocktail with friends before the show or bring into the auditorium during the movie.

More things will be announced as B&B Theatres reach the grand opening celebration.