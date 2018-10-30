BCBS donates 500K to Operation Shoestring Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - For 50 years Operation Shoestring has helped children in the metro community try to live a healthy lifestyle. Now thanks to help from one of their partners the organization will have new and improved facilities in Jackson.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi is supporting the group with a $500,000 donation to renovate their current building. Some of the changes include new playgrounds and gardens to put an emphasis on outdoor activities. They will also expand classroom sizes indoors.

A spokesperson from BCBS states, "Blue cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi is focused on a healthy Mississippi. And we believe that a healthy Mississippi starts with Mississippi's children. And the space that is renovated, will help Mississippi's children. Particularly, that outdoor space for outdoor play, learning about being healthy and help Mississippi's children."