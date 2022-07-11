JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Bean Path Makerspace hosted a Makerspace Machine Competency Workshops on Monday, July 11.

The event was held at Bean Path Makerspace on Gallatin Street.

The summer program was created to connect with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) educators and students who represent all JPS schools and departments. The section that was held on Monday was for those individual students who couldn’t commit to the entire six-week program.

The event focused on exposing high school students to the values and opportunities of S.T.E.A.M through project-based exploration opportunities and learning while connecting with industry professionals.

This event helped students with the ability of connecting with S.T.E.A.M related opportunities in the community and even prepare them for the future as technology continues to expands in the classroom and at home.

Leaders of the Bean Path Makerspace plan to host more additional events for students and educators to interact with to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The events are free.