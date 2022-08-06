WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead after it was found.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) were contacted. The driver later told them that the cub seemed to be waking up.

According to the newspaper, officials with MDWFP created a safe perimeter around the cub. They were unsure if the cub would lash out or if its mother was nearby.

