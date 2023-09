JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 83 years serving the Jackson community, Beatty Street Grocery will close at the end of the week.

Beatty Street Grocery first began delivering groceries and then began operating as a restaurant.

The restaurant has been passed down for generations and will end with owner Mary Harden’s retirement. Harden plans to spend her retirement with her family.

Beatty Street Grocery’s last day will be on Friday, September 15.