RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – SR1 is looking for beginner farmers to start organic farms across seven Mississippi counties.

The non-profit organization is launching the Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (COOL) Farming Project through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

A 2019 study from the USDA showed that Mississippi has 29 organic certified farms. This ranks Mississippi as one of the lowest states in the nation for organic farming. Of those 29 farms, none are owned by Black, Latinx or Indigenous farmers.

SR1 Agriculture and Food Science Department Director Dr. Jasmine Hendrix said the goal of the project is to help beginner and socially disadvantaged farmers learn how to grow and farm using sustainable organic agriculture practices.

Participants in the program will work with an experienced team to learn about how to prepare and launch a farm and how to sustain a farming business. In the second year of the program, participants will launch their farm business on a half-acre plot to test commitment and potential for independent farming. The full program lasts three years.

The program is open to people who live in Hinds, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Rankin, Scott, or Smith counties. Black, Latinx and Indigenous people are encouraged to apply. People with no farming experience up to ten years of experience can apply. Click here to apply or call (601)-206-4544 for assistance with applications. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 18.