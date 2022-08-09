JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University alumni helped provide water to the Belhaven football team during the City of Jackson’s water crisis.

“It wasn’t even a question,” said Frederick Terry, who organized the donation. “I just called coach and said, ‘Hey, we got some stuff coming.’ Reached out to some other alumni, and everybody just started sending in donations, so we could get water to the guys.”

Dozens of cases of water and Powerade were donated to the team this week.

“To some people, we’re just the school down the street. To 25 years worth of men, this is a pretty special place,” said Blaine McCorkle, head football coach at Belhaven University.

Their first game will be on September 1st against Millsaps.