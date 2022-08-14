JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 16th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Street Festival was held Saturday night.

Live music, good food and community can sum up the atmosphere at the Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Festival. One Belhaven neighbor said they’re glad the festival and the neighborhood are finally back together.

“I think I’ve been coming to the festival basically as long as it’s been going on. The fun thing is that we haven’t been able to have it for the last two years. But now, we’re getting to come back and celebrate as a community and getting to gather together. It’s just a great crowd and the city really shows up,” said Dallis Ketchum, a Belhaven neighbor.

Emphasis on community and showcasing the neighborhood of Belhaven was what inspired the festival to begin with.

“It started as a way to kind of bring the neighborhood together and bring other people into the neighborhood to show what wonderful things we have to offer here in Belhaven,” said Casey Creasey, the Executive Director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation.

Festivalgoers were able to hear live music from Colony House while appreciating art from independent Jackson artists.

At the end of the night, Belhaven neighbors were just glad they could finally celebrate the place they call home once again.

“The Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Festival is really the community getting to love on each other. It’s been a really neat thing over the years to see how folks love to gather together to celebrate the arts and this place we call home,” said Ketchum.