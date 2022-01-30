JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation is considering ways to increase security measures in the area.

The Northside Sun reported the neighborhood is already set to install about 12 security cameras. Neighbors and local businesses chipped in to purchase the cameras. Each one costs $6,000, including the install. The cameras will connect with Jackson’s Real Time Command Center that provides 24/7 live monitoring.

Foundation Executive Director Casey Creasey said traffic calming measures, self-reported incident reports, a Neighborhood Watch Program and meetings with local neighborhoods are other measures the neighborhood could consider.

According to the newspaper, Belhaven neighbors were surveyed about which measures are most important to them. Results of the survey will be discussed during a Thursday, February 3 meeting.