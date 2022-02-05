JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Belhaven Foundation is waiting for an election day to be set by the city clerk to establish a Community Improvement District.

The Northside Sun reported anyone registered to vote in the district can run in the election, including property owners and renters. Voters must approve of the district by 60% in the election.

Funds generated by the district must be managed by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The maximum funds that can be collected are $6 for every $1,000 of assessed value for a parcel. The funds will be collected with property taxes each year by the City of Jackson and disbursed to the Greater Belhaven Foundation.

According to the newspaper, the district is expected to generate $200,00 annually, which can be used for landscaping, parks, infrastructure, security enhancements and more. Funds would not be available until 2023.

Greater Belhaven Foundation Executive Director Casey Creasey said potential dates for the election are the last Tuesday in March or the first Tuesday in April.