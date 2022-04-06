JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Belhaven Heights Community has voted in support of an improvement project for the area following a special election on Tuesday, April 5.

A total of 361 for the special improvement assessment while 116 neighbors were not in favor of the proposal. The special election comes after neighbors in the area have been victims to crimes as of late and are willing to pay the extra fees for enhanced safety measures.

The project would help increase security, add more officers and real-time cameras to the area plus help with road closures to help with traffic flow.

Since it passed, neighbors will have to pay an extra six millage rate in property taxes.