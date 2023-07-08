JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local district in the capital city allows small business owners a chance to connect and sell their hand-crafted products.

Local artisans set up shop on Saturday, July 8 at the Belhaven Town Center for their monthly outdoor market. Business owners said they appreciate local markets because operation on a restrictive budget leaves little room for marketing. Events like this give them a chance to highlight their work.

“Exposure is a great thing. As a business owner, it is hard to get out there sometimes when you are a small business, because you do not have a large marketing budget. So, the opportunity to be in the face and have customers that are routinely in the area, it is a way to get more business,” said Renada Stovall with Nadabutter.

What started as a hobby for stay-at-home mom Rachel Cox quickly became a business after her kids encouraged her to sell her hand-crafted creations.

“My kids inspired me to get started with all of this, making these animals and toys. And so, getting to see other little kids come up and buy and hug and love on them, it’s really, really so much fun,” she said.

Though Saturday proved to be a hot summer’s day, the heat did not discourage business owners from connecting with customers.

The Belhaven neighborhood routinely hosts small markets and festivals that attract artisans of every kind.