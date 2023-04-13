JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership (GJCP) and Belhaven University announced a new cooperative that will provide an enrollment scholarship to all GJCP members, employees and their children, newly admitted to the university.

“We are very excited about our forward-thinking relationship with the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership,” said Vice President for Belhaven University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell. “The combination of Belhaven University’s academic reputation and the chamber’s leadership in community involvement, allows us to forge a strong and long-lasting relationship that will have an impact on the lives of their members. Through this collaboration, we will offer opportunities for members across the Metro Jackson Area to earn a degree that can set them on a course to not only enhance their personal career goals, but also make a greater impact on their organization.”

The university offers 70 areas of study including academic majors and concentrations across a full spectrum of disciplines, as well as a variety of master’s and doctoral degree programs.

For more information about this scholarship opportunity, contact Belhaven Admission at 601-968-5940 or admission@belhaven.edu.