Belhaven University receives three national awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colleges of Distinction awarded Belhaven University with three major awards for its commitment to higher education.

Official said Belhaven University is one of only three universities in the state that earned the national title 2021-2022 College of Distinction. This is the 12th consecutive year the university has taken this top honor.

The university also earned the title 2021-2022 Christian College of Distinction. In addition, Belhaven was also honored as a 2021-2022 Mississippi College of Distinction.

“This award recognizes the strengths of our Belhaven University faculty as they create an eagerness to learn which ultimately translates into an engaged community of scholars,” said Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell. “We are excited to see our legacy continue with these national awards.”