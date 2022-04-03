BELHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in Belhaven will have the opportunity to weigh in on important improvement projects on Tuesday, April 5.

Neighbors will vote on the creation of a local improvement assessment district. The decision for locals will be to decide on accepting additional property tax to be used for the neighborhood improvements within the district. Neighbors in Belhaven said they’re all for it.

“Since I’ve been here ten years, when it first started, it wasn’t like this. Now, it’s come up three or four fold. I think it’s just great. We just need to keep going. Leadership needs to just step forward and make some things happen. The past is the past. Now, this is the future. Now it’s time to go forward,” said Belhaven neighbor Greg Norman.

The election will be held on Tuesday April 3rd