JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University’s 2022 Spring Commencement will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. All traditional, adult, graduate, and online students of the Class of 2022 will gather and be celebrated at one graduation ceremony at the Mississippi Coliseum.

This year’s commencement speaker will be broadcaster, seminary professor, author, and founder and president of Key Life Network Dr. Steve Brown.

Dr. Brown previously served as a pastor for over 25 years and now devotes much of his time to the radio broadcasts. He sits on the board of the National Religious Broadcasters and Harvest USA and is an author to numerous books. Dr. Brown serves as Professor Emeritus of Preaching at Reformed Theological Seminary, teaching at the campuses in Atlanta, Orlando, and Washington, D.C.