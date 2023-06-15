HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Belzoni has been placed under a boil water notice after a power outage.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects 4,406 customers who are served by the city’s water supply.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to power outage.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.