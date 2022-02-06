JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wells United Methodist Church selected the Good Samaritan Center as the beneficiary of the 2022 WellsFest.

The 38th annual WellsFest week will include music, a children’s festival, a fine art auction and a golf tournament. The festival will be held at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park in Jackson on Saturday, September 24.

The Good Samaritan Center is a non-profit that families in need in Hinds County, Rankin County and Madison County.

All proceeds collected during the festival will be donated to the center. Executive Director Kathy Clem said the center will use the money to fund a new hub that stores and distributes food to struggling families.

Last year, the church raised $72,000 Grace House. Click here to volunteer during the 2022 WellsFest.