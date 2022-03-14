JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Ukrainians flee their homes, they have left everything behind. Mitchell Meginess of 601 Studios is organizing a benefit concert to help provide financial aid to Ukrainian refugees who are struggling.

“I think its our job to help right now and to make and to give if you can. And what we’re trying to create through this benefit is a way to directly give for those who may not have a connection or have an idea to make a direct positive impact,” explained Mitchell McGenis, director of the benefit concert.

Meginess said he has friends who are trying to escape the danger of the war in Ukraine. He said it was natural for him to host a benefit concert to help raise funds.

The concert will be April 1, 2022 in the parking lot of 601 Studios. The event will include performances from local artists, and all proceeds will go directly to the refugees.