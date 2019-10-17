Berry Thomas receives Harold Anderson Award of Excellence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Berry Thomas, a Mississippi Forestry Commission employee, receives the Mississippi Forestry Association inaugural Harold Anderson Award of Excellence.

The Harold Anderson Award of Excellence recognizes an MFC employee who represents the agency, and state, well and goes above and beyond the call of duty to promote forestry in Mississippi.

“We are very proud of Berry and his recognition by the Mississippi Forestry Association,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC State Forester. “His work with the Clarke County Forestry Association and other community involvement makes him extremely deserving of this award.”