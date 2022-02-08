MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House employee was arrested after the restaurant owner said he caught the person stealing food on Friday, February 4.

Carroll Berry said he arrived early at the restaurant on Friday to find a cooler and boxes sitting in the back of the employee’s truck. He checked the cooler and found 60 pounds of filets and a 23 pound roast, totaling $1,200 of edible supplies. Magee police arrived and arrested the employee.

Berry said he checked camera footage and found that the employee had stolen and sold more than $2,000 in merchandise the previous morning. He suspected the employee may have sold the merchandise to other restaurants.

Berry is offering $1,000 to anyone who has information about who the merchandise was sold to.