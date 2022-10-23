CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton neighbors made their way to the public works facility on Saturday, taking part in the city’s household hazardous waste disposal event.

Other household items like televisions and tires were accepted. Public Works employees were on hand to accept the different types of hazardous materials.

Clinton Public Works Director Phillip Lilley said Clinton’s hazardous waste disposal happens twice a year and helps neighbors clear up some clutter and beautify the city.

“People have all this stuff sitting around their house. Waste Management doesn’t pick it up, therefore it just bulks up. This is offered to the public to help keep our streets clean, keep our environment clean and overall, it’s giving back to the citizens,” said Lilley.

The next hazardous waste disposal event takes place in the spring.