A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle’s trailer in Rankin County. (WJTV)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle’s trailer in Rankin County.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 on Interstate 55 near Interstate 20 west.

Troopers said a 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 33-year-old Eric Jones, of Starkville, was traveling south on I-55 and pulling a trailer.

According to MHP, the trailer became detached from the truck and collided with the bicyclist, 64-year-old David Crumpton, of New Albany, who was traveling west on I-20.

Crumpton suffered severe life-threatening injuries from the crash. Troopers said he was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.