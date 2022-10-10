NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 52-year-old bicyclist died in car crash on Johns Manville Hill in Adams County on Sunday, October 9.

The Natchez Democrat reported Corbett Edgin was cycling east in the westbound lane of Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant. He collided head-on with a westbound car driven by a teenager.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Edgin died at the scene around 5:00 p.m. from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Sheriff Travis Patten said one driver swerved to miss Edgin, but witnesses said the teen didn’t have time to swerve and miss him.

Patten said charges won’t be filed against the teen, but the crash is still under investigation.