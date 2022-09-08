HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bicyclist was critically injured during a crash involving a vehicle on Thursday.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 18 near Springridge Road in Hinds County.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist.
The driver of the Malibu was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.
This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.