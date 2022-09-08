Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bicyclist was critically injured during a crash involving a vehicle on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 18 near Springridge Road in Hinds County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.