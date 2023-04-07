NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are searching for the person responsible for shooting at tourists on Thursday, April 6.

The Natchez Democrat reported the shooting happened outside the La Fiesta restaurant on John R. Junkin Drive. Police were called about the incident around 9:40 p.m.

Police Chief Cal Green said the group of tourists had just finished eating and were getting back into an RV when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and shot at the RV.

No one was injured. Green said the tourists don’t know anyone in the city and were just passing through.

The suspect was described as a younger male who was wearing a black hoodie with short dreads.

Green told the newspaper that investigators are gathering security footage to identify the suspect, who will be charged with attempted murder once arrested.