ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning death in Attala County.

Breezy News reported the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the Big Black River. Investigators said crews were dispatched to the Bucksnort community of Carmack.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 67-year-old Terry Sandridge, of Kosciusko.