JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incarcerated people may not always have the resources to buy books, but a local nonprofit organization is making it possible to share the love of reading.

Big House Books receives requests in every genre, from science fiction to learning tools.

“It’s been around the Jackson area for a little over 10 years. The idea here is that we send books to individuals who are incarcerated all across the state of Mississippi. We believe in the right to read,” said Ryan Upshaw, a board member and volunteer with Big House Books.

The organization primarily functions off of volunteer work. What keeps many of them coming back is know they are helping bring fulfillment.

“You know, the letters that we get and also the things that we get from all of the inmates that we support. Definitely, as you read the letters, you get the sense that they’re very appreciative of what you are doing for them. And also just, you know, being able to give back to the community,” said Kaelin Saul, a board member and volunteer with Big House Books.

Even though books are their business, it takes other resources to make sure what they do is possible.

“The books that we send out do go all across the state of Mississippi, so from down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to all the way up to north Mississippi. So, there’s a great amount of cost that goes into getting those books out. And so, postage is probably where we need the biggest amount of support right now,” said Upshaw.

Big House Books hosts packing parties every Sunday at noon.