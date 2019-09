JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Former Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. says he will not endorse Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves for governor.

Waller says he wishes to stay out of the general election.

He says some of the attacks from the Reeves’ campaign felt personal.

12 News spoke with Mississippi Today’s reporter Adam Ganucheau about what it could mean for the Reeves campaign going forward.