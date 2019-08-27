Bill Waller stops by clinic in Hattiesburg

Bill Waller stops by the Hattiesburg Clinic to campaign because one of his platforms is better health care in the state of Mississippi.

Waller wants to show people how passionate he is about this service and wanted to show the community if he is elected governor he will do his best to increase healthcare and quality of life in the state.

