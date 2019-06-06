Billboard attempts to get federal dollars for flood victims

Some homeowners in Warren County are hoping a billboard can get the attention of President Donald Trump.

Gene Ford lives in California, but he traveled to Warren County, Mississippi to support his family as they deal with the ongoing backwater flooding. Ford had an idea to put a billboard up demanding pumps be added to keep this from happening again in the future.

“People have been boating to their houses now for three months straight. Where are our politicians?”

Ford says this is not a political issue or an attempt to divide parties. He just wants to get the attention of President Donald Trump in hopes of bringing in federal dollars to help the people here who are suffering.

“This is not a democratic issue; this is not a republican issue. This is a human rights issue, and we need some help. It’s all because they did install the pumps. That’s all this is about. We need pumps installed and this will never happen again."

Several dignitaries have already been in the area touring the damage before. Ford says he wants to see more action and hear less talk when it comes to notable visitors.

“I feel it had 1,000,000 acres in another state or a more populated place, he (the president) would have been there. This would get a lot more attention, but this is in Mississippi. it’s a poor state, it’s up for a poor and a poor area. This is just not getting the attention that it needs, but there are people here that have lost everything,” Ford said.

Back in 2008, the EPA signed a final determination that shot down a plan to add pumps. It was done partially out of a fear it could have a negative impact on wildlife.