JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – MayDay Health aims to get the City of Jackson’s attention by placing three new billboards around the metro-area starting Monday, July 18.

After Mississippi enacted a law that bans most abortions, MayDay Health leaders said they wanted to share information about how women can access safe abortion pills.

Even though abortions are currently restricted in Mississippi, abortion pills are still approved for use through all 50 states by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Leaders with MayDay Health wanted to increase awareness about the abortion pills through the billboards, which were created as part of a campaign.

Olivia Raisner, co-founder and creative director at MayDay Health, said they want to continue to spread awareness.

“You can ban the abortion, but you can’t ban the information, and that’s where MayDay comes in,” said Raisner.

Raisner believes that the billboards will help not only help women who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, but they will raise awareness to more than a million people who pass through the city each day.

The billboards are located on I-20 and U.S. 49.