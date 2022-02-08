JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Public Safety Department arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly carrying a weapon on campus.

According to UMMC Police Chief Mary Paradis, officers responded to the 2500 block of North State Street around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7. She said a man, who was not waring a UMMC, was spotted in the area.

Police said they made contact with Richard Neil, of Biloxi, who failed to comply with them. They said he was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Paradis said one officer received a minor injury during the arrest. The officer was treated and released.

Neil was charged with possession of a weapon after felony conviction, carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.