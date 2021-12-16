Biloxi man pleads guilty to triple murder at Hinds County pawn shop

Joshua Garcia (Courtesy: MDOC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man pled guilty to killing three people during a robbery at a Hinds County business.

The shooting happened at Bill’s Coin & Jewelry in Hinds County on December 17, 2016. Prosecutors said Joshua M. Garcia, 42, shot and killed three employees at the business.

He pled guilty to discharging a firearm that resulted in the murder of three persons during the commission of a robbery. Garcia is expected to be sentenced on March 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Jackson. He faces life in prison.

Garcia was previously sentenced to life in prison after trying to escape from the Madison County Detention Center in 2017.

