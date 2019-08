The Biloxi Police Department needs help finding a runaway teen.

17-year-old Joel Enrique Bonilla left his home on April 27, 2019.

He stands six feet tall and possibly weighs 150 pounds.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, there seems to be no foul play at this time.

Bonilla may be heading to North Carolina.

If anyone has any information, contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112.