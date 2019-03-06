Birth control recall Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The FDA is recalling some birth control tablets because some may be missing or incorrectly labeled.

Weston, Florida, Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP to the patient /user level. The four recalled lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP may possibly contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.

Patients could accidentally take a placebo pill instead of an active pill, making the birth controlless affective.

The affected tablets were distributed nationwide.

