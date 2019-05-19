Bittersweet goodbye for Tougaloo President after 22 years

Retiring Tougaloo College President Dr. Beverly Wade-Hogan was honored Saturday night for her many years of service to students.

The celebration was at the Two Rivers Gala at Jackson Convention Complex.

Dr. Hogan has served as president for 17 years and as an administrator for five.

She says retiring is bittersweet.

“It has been my absolute honor to serve as president at Tougaloo College,” she said. “It has been a labor of love and I take with me so many memories that will sustain me and make me smile, particulary, the studetns who have entered and exited… and when I see them as graduates and alumni in the larger world, then I know the work that we have done has been benefiical and impactful.”

