Bizarre situation turns deadly in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WJTV) - A bizarre situation in Lumberton ends with an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect also allegedly shot himself.

The Lumberton police received a call just after 8 am on Tuesday. A person was running up and down the main street, near the City Hall acting erratically and yelling.

When the officer noticed the man with a handgun, told him to put it down. The man hopped in his truck. The officer told him to get out. The man then pointed his gun at the officer, and the officer shot at the suspect one time.

According to authorities, at the same time, the officer fired, the suspect also fired and shot himself.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer is currently on administrative leave, and it is an ongoing investigation.