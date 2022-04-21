CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a black bear.

The accident happened on Wednesday, April 20 around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 61 near Willows Road in Claiborne County.

According to MHP, a 2020 GMC Sierra, a 2019 Toyota Camry, and a 2014 Ford Focus were traveling southbound on Highway 61 when the vehicles collided with a bear crossing the highway.

The drivers of the Toyota Camry and the GMC Sierra were not injured. The driver and passenger in the Ford Focus were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MHP officials said the bear died from its injuries and was recovered by MDWFP officers. This crash is currently under investigation by MHP and MDWFP.