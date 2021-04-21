Black bear spotted in Warren County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, a large black bear was spotted along the interstate in Warren County, alarming many to watch out for bears.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the bear was spotted in Bovina about 40 yards from I-20, trying to cross the interstate.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help. The bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart and moved to a safer location.

Richard Rummel, MDWFP’s Black Bear program leader, said if you ever come in contact with a bear, call for help first.

“If it’s in your yard or something like that, definitely. Don’t confront it, don’t approach it, or anything like that. Give it its space. Keep your garbage cans secure. Put them in the garage or back porch somewhere a bear can’t get to them,” he explained.

Rummel said oftentimes, bears think with their stomachs. So if you give them their space, they will more than likely run off.

If you have any pet food outside, be sure to bring it inside.