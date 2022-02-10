JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Black FedEx driver and his attorneys want justice after they said he was chased and shot at by two white men in Brookhaven.

Gregory Charles Case and his son, Brandon Case, were arrested in January 2022 for allegedly chasing and shooting at Demonterrio Gibson, 24. The incident allegedly happened when Gibson was dropping off a package. Nobody was injured.

“This man is fully, gainfully employed by FedEx, doing his job, and still you haul off and try to chase him and cut him off and shoot him multiple times and kill him. It’s sickening to be that hateful and that racist and that full of just malice just because of the color of his skin,” said Gibson’s attorney, Carlos Moore.

During a news conference on Thursday, Gibson said he was told by his superiors to run the same route the day after the chase.

“The following day, we had to go file a police report, and as soon as I was done filing a police report, they put me back on the same route. I did that for like a day or two until I started having real bad anxiety attacks, and I just couldn’t do it anymore. I asked them for some time off, which I do have, but it’s unpaid,” said Gibson.

Police said Gregory Case was charged with conspiracy, and Brandon Case has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle. Gibson’s attorneys said both men have been released on bond.

The attorneys said they want to seek federal hate crime charges in the case.