Black Men in White Coats held to educate teens about medical fields

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Professionals from across medical fields at UMMC banned together Saturday for a Black Men in White Coats event.

Sixty teens from the age of 10 to 14 attended the event and took part in activities that taught them CPR techniques, how to use an EpiPen, and how to stop bleeding in a trauma situation.

Leaders said the goal of the event was to encourage the boys to pursue careers in medicine and apparently the boys spared no time taking a liking to it.

“There was one kid he had a very strong interest in the heart and he wanted me to walk him through exactly where the blood is going in the body, how it comes out and where the oxygen is coming out and man it was like a physiology review, but it was kind of refreshing to see that someone who took joy in what we are interested in and what we study about all day. And it’s not just a lecture, you know seeing the joy in that kid’s face you know something that everyday you might not talk about makes a difference and makes me want to keep doing this,” said Eric Lucas, who is second year UMMC medical student.

The event was put with a grant called Impact The Race, which is aimed at providing more opportunities for minority children and raise awareness in healthcare. So far the program has already talked to 120 students.