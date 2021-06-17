Black Voters Matter to host community rally in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Voters Matter (BVM) and Jackson NAACP, ACLU of Mississippi, and more will stop in Jackson on Saturday, June 19, for a community event and rally as part of BVM’s Freedom Ride for Voting Rights.

The event will be held at Smith Park starting at 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with food and music.

Remarks will be made by Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, State Senator Angela Turner Ford, Arekia Bennett, Wendell H. Paris, Jaribu Hill, Fred Douglas Moore Clark Sr, and Danyelle Holmes.