Blaze on TV Road brought under control

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Someone cleaning a vacant lot says one of the people helping out tossed a cigarette igniting the area.

The flames quickly spread to a detached garage on the property.

A witness reported the blaze to the Jackson Fire Department. Three trucks responded within minutes and were able to get the flames under control.

WJTV 12's Alex Love talked to Shane Martin who was working on the property when it caught fire.

Martin says a cigarette is what started the fire.