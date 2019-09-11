Blood drive in full swing for Deputy Brad Sullivan

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- A blood drive is in full swing right now in support of Deputy Brad Sullivan.

There are two buses at the old Tulane parking lot on Highway 51 in Madison.

Signs are out to direct donors where to park.

Donation times are from 9:30 AM- 3 PM.

Mississippi Blood Services says they are taking as much blood as possible today.

Many people at the drive say they know and love Deputy Brad Sullivan.

Sullivan was shot in the head last Thursday during a shootout along HWY16 in Canton.

Since then, First Responders of Mississippi have been collecting money for the officer and his family.